Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

QLYS opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 679,981 shares of company stock valued at $82,659,274. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

