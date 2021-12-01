Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,308. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

