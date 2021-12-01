Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.37 Million

Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post sales of $296.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.10 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $171.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

