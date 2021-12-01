Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce sales of $153.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $156.00 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $281.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $596.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.90 million to $597.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $636.26 million, with estimates ranging from $602.63 million to $658.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

