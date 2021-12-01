Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report sales of $67.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $68.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $7.79. 804,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 966,390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 133,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

