Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Owens Corning also posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,826.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 28.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 340.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

