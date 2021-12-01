Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

