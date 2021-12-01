Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.