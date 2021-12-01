Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

