Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $182.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.38 million to $183.43 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $162.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $719.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $747.61 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 1,015,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

