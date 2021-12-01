Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Traeger stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,610. Traeger has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

