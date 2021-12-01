Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Announce -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

TVTX opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

