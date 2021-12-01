Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

TUP opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $38.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

