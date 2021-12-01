Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.
Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
