Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

