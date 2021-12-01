Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AOSL opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

