Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.