Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $21.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.89 million. eGain posted sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $329.57 million, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.