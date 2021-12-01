Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $237.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. 3,037,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,147. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

