Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.42). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,957. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $786.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

