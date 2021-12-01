Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

