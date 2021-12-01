Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($2.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Viad by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 5,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,226. Viad has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $886.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.38.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

