Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.27. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 560,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,101. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -165.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

