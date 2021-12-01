Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $496.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 3,286,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

