Zacks: Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WM Technology.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 257,587 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $7.17 on Friday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

