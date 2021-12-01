Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $88.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

