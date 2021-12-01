Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Hold

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of LMNL opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.