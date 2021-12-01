Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Hold

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $178,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 91.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

