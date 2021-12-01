Zacks Investment Research Lowers Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) to Hold

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 103,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,015. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

