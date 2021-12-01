Zacks Investment Research Lowers IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Hold

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

