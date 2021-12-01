Zacks Investment Research Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Hold

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.09. TFI International has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

