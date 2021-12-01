Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to “Hold”

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $494.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

