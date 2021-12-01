Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Buy

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

