Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Hold

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMBI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

IMBI opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 65.4% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 530,717 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

