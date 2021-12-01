Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to “Buy”

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

