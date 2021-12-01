Zap Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and $79,734.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

