Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 6th (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Zhangmen Education had issued 3,623,000 shares in its IPO on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $41,664,500 based on an initial share price of $11.50. After the end of Zhangmen Education’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ZME stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,695,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

