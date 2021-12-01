Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 10,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,240,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in Zhihu by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. increased its position in Zhihu by 222.2% during the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Zhihu by 776.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $118,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.