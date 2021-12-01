Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.56 million.Zscaler also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.55.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $23.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of -165.90 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

