Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in November

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.3 days.

ZFSVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $420.30 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $383.00 and a twelve month high of $453.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.78.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

