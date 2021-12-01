Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Financial Survey

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 Exact Sciences 0 1 12 0 2.92

Zymergen presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $140.38, indicating a potential upside of 64.44%. Given Exact Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Zymergen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Exact Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 9.86 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -17.18

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Zymergen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

