$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,374 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

