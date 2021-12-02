-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Cronos Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.68. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

