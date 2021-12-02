-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 22,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.03.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

