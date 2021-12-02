-$0.17 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

OVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $221.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

