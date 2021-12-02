$0.18 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zendesk by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

