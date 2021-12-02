$0.20 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

