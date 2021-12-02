-$0.20 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 7.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.60. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.