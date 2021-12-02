$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $791.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 258.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

