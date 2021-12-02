$0.33 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

