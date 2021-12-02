$0.35 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.28. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 42.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at $4,389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 87.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

